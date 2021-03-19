Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 370,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

