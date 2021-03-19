Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 570.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,790 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

