iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $214.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,750 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after acquiring an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

