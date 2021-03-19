IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $218.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.32.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day moving average of $174.20. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.