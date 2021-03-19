Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.15. 2,013,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,434,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.
The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
