Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.15. 2,013,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,434,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

