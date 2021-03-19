Investors Purchase Large Volume of Entercom Communications Put Options (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,267 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,054% compared to the average volume of 291 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of ETM opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 87.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,739 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 350,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 317,984 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

