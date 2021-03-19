Investors Buy High Volume of Neos Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,738 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 667 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 578,458 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NEOS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Neos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.