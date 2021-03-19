Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by 247.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

ISTR opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $223.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

