Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 11th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

