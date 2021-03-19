Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4,334.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $89.02.

