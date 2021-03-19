Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

XMMO opened at $81.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $89.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38.

