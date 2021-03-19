Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) has been given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ITP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 130,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.03. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.12 and a 12-month high of C$31.23.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

