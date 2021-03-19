Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) has been given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ITP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 130,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.03. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.12 and a 12-month high of C$31.23.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

