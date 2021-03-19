International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $46,781,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 797,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

IFF stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.