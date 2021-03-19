InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.02

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.02 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 225555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Get InterDigital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in InterDigital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 30,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $25,686,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.