Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,482 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

