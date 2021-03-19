Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,178,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

