Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4,389.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.