Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CarMax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,251,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,240,000 after purchasing an additional 171,081 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 808,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.