Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CarMax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,251,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,240,000 after purchasing an additional 171,081 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 808,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:KMX opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
