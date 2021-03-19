Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Compass Point boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

