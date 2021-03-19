Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $104.12 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

