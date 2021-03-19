Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Sells $747,041.68 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $747,041.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,113,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mithun Banarjee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workiva alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of Workiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.