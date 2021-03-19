Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88.

On Friday, February 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $481,080.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 866,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,007.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.