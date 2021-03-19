Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $20,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

