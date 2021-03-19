Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -138.44 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.