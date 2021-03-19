Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 15,679 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

