Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 15,679 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE QTWO opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.38.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
