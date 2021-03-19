Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.28, for a total value of $972,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PSMT stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

