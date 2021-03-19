Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$151,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,740,972.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$89,400.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.