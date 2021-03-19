Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $38.12 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $23,383,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.