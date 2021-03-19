Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells 6,692 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after buying an additional 300,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 219,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.