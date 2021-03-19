Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,231. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Greif by 26.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
