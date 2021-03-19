Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,231. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Greif by 26.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

