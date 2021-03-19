Insider Selling: goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Sells C$1,835,093.64 in Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$117.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. goeasy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$135.12.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.3800008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.25.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

