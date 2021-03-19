Insider Selling: Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$192,329.16 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,490,474.89.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$9,058.78.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 3,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$5,928.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$7,742.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$58,198.77.

GEO stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Geodrill Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

