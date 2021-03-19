Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 58,500 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,852.80.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 7,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$9,045.00.
Shares of CEU opened at C$1.64 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$415.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
