Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 58,500 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,852.80.

On Friday, January 15th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 7,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$9,045.00.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.64 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$415.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.21.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

