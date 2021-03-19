Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $98,411.74 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.