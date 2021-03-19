Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,045.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.