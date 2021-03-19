Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) COO Sells $49,818,251.60 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) COO Joel Bender sold 1,630,712 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,818,251.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE WHD opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

