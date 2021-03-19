Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 484,860 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 484,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $42,430,098.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,738,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

