Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

