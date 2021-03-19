Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brady stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brady by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $45,466,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

