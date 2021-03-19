Insider Selling: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATHX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,563. The company has a market cap of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Get Athersys alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Athersys by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Athersys by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 121,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,242,783 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.