Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

