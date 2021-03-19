Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ida Kathleen Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

