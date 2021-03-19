Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 63.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,953,000 after buying an additional 463,566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

