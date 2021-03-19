Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.81.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 63.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,953,000 after buying an additional 463,566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
