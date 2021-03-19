Insider Selling: Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AEGN stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.27.
Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
