Insider Selling: Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aegion by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aegion by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 174,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegion by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aegion by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

