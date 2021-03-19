Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Acquires $317,250.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Henry Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00.

StoneX Group stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

