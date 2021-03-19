Insider Buying: RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.00. 47,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,817. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

