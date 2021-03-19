Insider Buying: FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) CEO Michael H. Braun purchased 5,000 shares of FedNat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 651,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FNHC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. FedNat Holding has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedNat by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in FedNat by 89.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FedNat by 54.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

