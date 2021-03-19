Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Purchases 350 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,989.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,463 shares in the company, valued at $46,804,366.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
