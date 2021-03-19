Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Purchases 350 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,989.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,463 shares in the company, valued at $46,804,366.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

