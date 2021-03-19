Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 9,809,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 11,903,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth $3,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

