Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Inphi by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inphi by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

